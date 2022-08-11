Commodities
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as Canada Goose jumps

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Thursday rose at the open, helped by strong quarterly results from Canada Goose GOOS.TO on resilient luxury demand, while extending gains after lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 145.71 points, or 0.73%, at 20,031.65.

