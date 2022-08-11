CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as Canada Goose jumps

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Thursday rose at the open, helped by strong quarterly results from Canada Goose GOOS.TO on resilient luxury demand, while extending gains after lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 145.71 points, or 0.73%, at 20,031.65.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.