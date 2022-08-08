CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as Barrick boosts miners after profit beat

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, off to a positive start for the week, after miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates.

At 09:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 54.7 points, or 0.28%, at 19,674.83.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.