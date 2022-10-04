CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher amid upbeat global mood

US Markets

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, in line with a solid European and Asian trading session, as a pause in bond yields increased appetite for riskier equities.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 325.36 points, or 1.72%, at 19,206.55.

