CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher ahead of Powell's speech at Jackson Hole

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday on the back of financial stocks, with investor focus mainly on the U.S. central bank chief's speech for clues on the pace of future interest rate hikes.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 23.96 points, or 0.12 percent, at 20,196.3.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.