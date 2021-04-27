US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher ahead of Fed policy meet

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index edged higher at open on Tuesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision and were also looking forward to cues on earnings recovery from corporate Canada.

April 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher at open on Tuesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision and were also looking forward to cues on earnings recovery from corporate Canada.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 17.97 points, or 0.09%, at 19,188.53.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular