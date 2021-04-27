CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher ahead of Fed policy meet

April 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher at open on Tuesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision and were also looking forward to cues on earnings recovery from corporate Canada.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 17.97 points, or 0.09%, at 19,188.53.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

