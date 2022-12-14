CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher ahead of Fed decision

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as energy stocks offset weakness in technology and healthcare shares, while investors braced for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (1438 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 22.05 points, or 0.11%, at 20,045.51.

