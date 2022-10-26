CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher ahead of BoC rate decision

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as commodity prices gained, while investors waited for an interest rate decision from the country's central bank amid expectations of another jumbo increase.

At 09:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 66.96 points, or 0.35%, at 19,163.97.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.