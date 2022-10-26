US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher ahead of BoC rate decision

Shashwat Chauhan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as commodity prices gained, while investors waited for an interest rate decision from the country's central bank amid expectations of another jumbo increase.

At 09:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 66.96 points, or 0.35%, at 19,163.97.

