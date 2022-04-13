CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher ahead of BoC rate decision

April 13 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy stock index opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by energy and material stocks, with investors bracing for the likelihood of a rare 50 basis points interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada later in the day.

At 09:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 0.4% to 21,807.19.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

