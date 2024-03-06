CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher ahead of BoC decision, Powell's testimony

March 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main index opened higher on Wednesday, led by gains in rate-sensitive technology stocks, while markets awaited the Bank of Canada's interest rate verdict and the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 157.82 points, or 0.73%, at 21,683.75.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru)

