CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher ahead of Bank Of Canada's rate decision

March 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, a day after hitting an all-time peak, as energy stocks gained in early trade and investors awaited the central bank's interest rate decision later in the day.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 83.43 points, or 0.45%, at 18,682.62.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

