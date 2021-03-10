US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher ahead of Bank Of Canada's rate decision

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, a day after hitting an all-time peak, as energy stocks gained in early trade and investors awaited the central bank's interest rate decision later in the day.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 83.43 points, or 0.45%, at 18,682.62.

