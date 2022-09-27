US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after five-day selloff on growth concerns

Shashwat Chauhan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday led by gains in technology and energy stocks after a five-day selloff that was triggered by mounting worries about a global economic downturn.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 144.78 points, or 0.79%, at 18,471.82.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

