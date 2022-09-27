CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after five-day selloff on growth concerns

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday led by gains in technology and energy stocks after a five-day selloff that was triggered by mounting worries about a global economic downturn.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 144.78 points, or 0.79%, at 18,471.82.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

