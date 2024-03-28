News & Insights

US Markets
MAG

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after economic data; MAG Silver rises

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 28, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched up on Thursday, as investors assessed data showing the local economy grew more-than-expected, while MAG silver was among the top gainers on TSX following a brokerage upgrade.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT) the Toronto Stock Index .GSPTSE rose 18.92 points, or 0.09%, to 22,126.00 at the open.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.