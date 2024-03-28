CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after economic data; MAG Silver rises

March 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched up on Thursday, as investors assessed data showing the local economy grew more-than-expected, while MAG silver was among the top gainers on TSX following a brokerage upgrade.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT) the Toronto Stock Index .GSPTSE rose 18.92 points, or 0.09%, to 22,126.00 at the open.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

