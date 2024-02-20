CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after domestic inflation rate slows

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened marginally higher on Tuesday after data showed domestic inflation cooled more than expected, bringing back some hopes of an early interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 16.4 points, or 0.08%, at 21,272.01.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

