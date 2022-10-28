CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher after better-than-expected economic data

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada's resources-heavy stock index opened higher on Friday after data showed the domestic economy grew slightly more than expected in August, although material stocks came under pressure from sliding metal prices.

At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 4.39 points, or 0.02%, at 19,356.5.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.