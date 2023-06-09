News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat, Lundin slides on mine closure extension

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

June 09, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

June 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted at the open on Friday, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's crucial rate setting decision next week, while Lundin mining fell after a Chilean court extended the closure of its copper mine.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 21.24 points, or 0.08%, at 19,921.46.

