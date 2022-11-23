US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat, commodity-linked stocks down ahead of Fed minutes

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 23, 2022 — 09:42 am EST

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Wednesday, with materials and energy sectors among the biggest decliners, while investors awaited the release of the minutes of U.S. Federal Reserve's November policy meeting.

At 0931 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 6.04 points, or 0.03%, at 20,213.97, after touching its highest closing level in more than three months on Tuesday.

