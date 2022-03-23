CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as tech weakness offsets commodity-linked gains

March 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was subdued at the open on Wednesday, a day after hitting record highs, as weakness in technology and financial sectors countered gains in commodity-linked shares.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 3.88 points, or 0.02%, at 22,078.23.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

