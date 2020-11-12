US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as materials sector gains offset energy declines

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index treaded water on Thursday, as gains in material stocks were offset by a tumble in energy shares, while rising coronavirus cases around the world kept sentiment in check.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 0.05 points, or 0%, at 16,774.19.

