CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as materials sector gains offset energy declines

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index treaded water on Thursday, as gains in material stocks were offset by a tumble in energy shares, while rising coronavirus cases around the world kept sentiment in check.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 0.05 points, or 0%, at 16,774.19.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.