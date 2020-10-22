CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as materials sector drags

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Thursday as weakness in the materials sector was offset by upbeat earnings from Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 6.12 points, or 0.04%, at 16,224.11.

