US Markets
TECK

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as materials drag, Teck earnings disappoint

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index inched slightly lower at the open on Tuesday, weighed by weakness in the materials sector and dismal earnings from Teck Resources Ltd.

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched slightly lower at the open on Tuesday, weighed by weakness in the materials sector and dismal earnings from Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 9.47 points, or 0.06%, at 16,070.08.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru, Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TECK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular