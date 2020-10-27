CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as materials drag, Teck earnings disappoint

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched slightly lower at the open on Tuesday, weighed by weakness in the materials sector and dismal earnings from Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 9.47 points, or 0.06%, at 16,070.08.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru, Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

