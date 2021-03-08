CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as materials drag offsets gains in energy stocks

March 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Monday, as gains in energy stocks were somewhat offset by mining stocks which tracked weaker bullion prices.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 2.09 points, or 0.01%, at 18,383.05.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.