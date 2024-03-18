CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as losses in utilities offset gains in energy shares

March 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was flat on Monday as losses in utilities offset gains in energy shares ahead of interest rate decisions from major central banks and the domestic inflation data later in the week.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 7 points, or 0.03%, at 21,842.15.

