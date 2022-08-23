US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as investors eye Canadian bank earnings

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as investor focus turned towards earnings reports from domestic banks amid worries over a faster tightening in monetary policy and a potential recession.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 7.65 points, or 0.04%, at 19,967.27.

