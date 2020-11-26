CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as gains in metal miners offset by energy losses

US Markets

Canada's main stock index opened flat on Thursday, hovering around nine-month highs as declines in energy stocks were offset by gains in major metal miners, while a U.S. market holiday kept trading volumes low.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 7.39 points, or 0.04%, at 17,320.46.

