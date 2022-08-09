CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as gains in energy shares offset tech losses

US Markets

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index was little changed at the open on Tuesday as gains in energy stocks offset losses in technology stocks, while investors looked ahead to a key U.S. inflation reading later this week.

At 09:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.32 points, or 0.02%, at 19,665.85.

