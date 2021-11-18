US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as energy stocks offset mining losses

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened flat on Thursday as gains in energy shares on the back of higher oil prices offset losses in mining stocks, while Lithium Americas jumped on buying Argentina-focused Millennial Lithium.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 6.67 points, or 0.03%, at 21,646.35.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Reuters

