CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as energy stocks offset gains in materials

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted at the open on Friday as a drop in energy shares offset gains in materials stocks, with rising coronavirus cases globally weighing on sentiment.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 1.89 points, or 0.01%, at 16,911.7.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.