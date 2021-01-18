CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as energy losses offset mining gains

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Monday as strength in major metal miners was offset by losses in the energy sector, while a U.S. holiday kept trading volumes low.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 2.89 points, or 0.02%, at 17,906.14.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)

