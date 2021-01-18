CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as energy losses offset mining gains

US Markets

Canada's main stock index opened flat on Monday as strength in major metal miners was offset by losses in the energy sector, while a U.S. holiday kept trading volumes low.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 2.89 points, or 0.02%, at 17,906.14.

