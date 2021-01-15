CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as energy drag offsets U.S. stimulus optimism

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index were muted at open on Friday, as weakness in energy stocks and fears of tighter lockdowns amid rising coronavirus cases globally outweighed optimism around a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.98 points, or 0.02%, at 17,954.11.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

