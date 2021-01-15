US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as energy drag offsets U.S. stimulus optimism

Canada's main stock index were muted at open on Friday, as weakness in energy stocks and fears of tighter lockdowns amid rising coronavirus cases globally outweighed optimism around a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.98 points, or 0.02%, at 17,954.11.

