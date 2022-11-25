US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as commodity prices fall

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

November 25, 2022 — 09:41 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index was muted on Friday, largely in line with its U.S. peers, as oil and gold prices slipped, while investors weighed the possibility of smaller interest rate hikes from the world's largest economy.

At 09:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 4.71 points, or 0.02%, at 20,348.78.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

