CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens flat as commodity prices fall

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index was muted on Friday, largely in line with its U.S. peers, as oil and gold prices slipped, while investors weighed the possibility of smaller interest rate hikes from the world's largest economy.

At 09:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 4.71 points, or 0.02%, at 20,348.78.

