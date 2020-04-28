CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens at seven-week high

April 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened at a seven-week high on Tuesday, steered by rising optimism among investors over measures taken to ease coronavirus-led lockdowns across the globe.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 110.13 points, or 0.75%, at 14,752.24.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

