CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens at seven-week high

Susan Mathew Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

April 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened at a seven-week high on Tuesday, steered by rising optimism among investors over measures taken to ease coronavirus-led lockdowns across the globe.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 110.13 points, or 0.75%, at 14,752.24.

