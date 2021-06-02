CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens at record high on oil boost

June 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened at a record high on Wednesday, driven by gains in energy stocks as an OPEC+ decision to gradually restore crude supply lifted oil prices.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 45.57 points, or 0.23%, at 20,021.58.

