US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens at record high on oil boost

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index opened at a record high on Wednesday, driven by gains in energy stocks as an OPEC+ decision to gradually restore crude supply lifted oil prices.

June 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened at a record high on Wednesday, driven by gains in energy stocks as an OPEC+ decision to gradually restore crude supply lifted oil prices.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 45.57 points, or 0.23%, at 20,021.58.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular