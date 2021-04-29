CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens at record high on firm oil prices, dovish Fed stance

Corrects time stamp to 09:31 a.m. ET from 14:31 a.m. ET in paragraph 2

April 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened at record high on Thursday, boosted by oil prices on bullish forecasts of demand recovery, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance lifted appetite for risk assets globally.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 82.87 points, or 0.43%, at 19,439.82.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.