CANADA STOCKS-TSX open lower after hot inflation data, dismal Shopify forecast

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, after domestic data showing the annual inflation rate accelerated in January raised fears of quicker interest rate hikes and as a dismal forecast by Shopify Inc dented sentiment.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 142.62 points, or 0.66%, at 21,359.93.

