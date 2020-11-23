CANADA STOCKS-TSX open higher as energy gains on vaccine progress

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index open higher on Monday, led by energy shares, as signs of progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine bolstered hopes of economic revival and pushed up oil prices.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 48.15 points, or 0.28%, at 17,067.25.

