US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX open higher as energy gains on vaccine progress

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index open higher on Monday, led by energy shares, as signs of progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine bolstered hopes of economic revival and pushed up oil prices.

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index open higher on Monday, led by energy shares, as signs of progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine bolstered hopes of economic revival and pushed up oil prices.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 48.15 points, or 0.28%, at 17,067.25.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular