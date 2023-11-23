News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX on track for a two-day win streak

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

November 23, 2023 — 10:29 am EST

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed on Thursday for the second consecutive day, supported by a rise in materials stocks on higher prices of gold and copper, while lower crude prices weighed on energy shares.

At 10:20 a.m. ET (1520 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 32.69 points, or 0.16%, at 20,146.65.

The energy sector .SPTTEN was flat after the postponement of an OPEC+ meeting stoked expectations that the group might not deepen output cuts next year. O/R

"There’s speculation that certain OPEC+ members, specifically smaller producers from Africa, are struggling to agree supply cuts," said David Morrison, senior market analyst

at Trade Nation.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.1%, helped by an uptick in prices of gold and copper as demands for the metals rose on a weaker dollar. GOL/MET/L

Industrials index .GSPTTIN led sectoral gains, adding 0.4%, while top decliner consumer staples stocks .GSPTTCS lost 0.5%.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals FM.TO gained 0.5%, after brokerage BMO increased their price target on the copper miner.

Empire Company EMPa.TO shares fell 2.6% to the bottom of TSX after National Bank Of Canada downgraded the food retail and distribution firm's stock to "Sector Perform" from "Outperform".

Meanwhile, a flash estate released by Statistics Canada showed Canadian wholesale trade most likely fell 1.1% in October from September on lower sales.

Sales dropped in the machinery, equipment and supplies and the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts subsectors.

Stocks mentioned

FM

