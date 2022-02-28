CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches small monthly gain as resource shares rally

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday as gains for resource shares on higher oil and gold prices offset declines in some other sectors after the West imposed tougher sanctions on Russia.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 20.36 points, or 0.1%, at 21,126.36. For the month, it was also up 0.1%.

The small gain outperformed a fall in global stocks after the West ramped up sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The Russian rouble tanked to record lows and safe-haven assets got a boost after the new measures limited Moscow's ability to deploy its $630 billion in foreign reserves and cut off some of its banks from the SWIFT global payments system. MKTS/GLOB

The energy sector on the TSX climbed 2.6% as U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 4.5% higher on the potential for severe disruption to Russia's oil exports, while gold XAU= climbed 1.1% to $1,909.20 per ounce.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, ended 0.6% higher, helped by a 7.6% gain for uranium producer Cameco Corp CCO.TO.

Together, the materials and energy groups account for nearly 30% of the Toronto market.

Sectors that fell included consumer staples, which ended 1.8% lower, and financials, which lost 1.1%, including a decline of 2.3% for Toronto-Dominion Bank Group TD.TO.

Canada's second largest lender said it would buy First Horizon Corp FHN.N in an all-cash deal for $13.4 billion to expand its footprint in the United States.

"The banks so far have come with pretty good numbers and the acquisition by TD is a good sign that they're feeling pretty good about their balance sheets," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Last week, major lenders including Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO, National Bank of Canada NA.TO and Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO reported earnings above Wall Street expectations.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

