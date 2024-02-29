News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches longest monthly winning streak in three years

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

February 29, 2024 — 04:46 pm EST

By Fergal Smith

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Thursday, adding to its monthly gain, as investors cheered results from Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO and the major banks as well as domestic data showing stronger-than-expected economic growth.

Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 119.84 points, or 0.6%, at 21,363.61.

For the month, it was up 1.6%, its fourth straight monthly gain. That's the longest monthly winning streak since 2021.

"Today's all about CNQ," said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services. "The company has become a dividend king."

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO jumped 5.1% after the company beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit on record production, and raised its quarterly dividend by 5%.

The energy sector rose 1.9%, while heavily weighted financials added 0.7% after TD Bank TD.TO and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO reported better than expected earnings. TD shares added 1.1% and CIBC was up 2.2%.

"There's a little sigh of relief that the (banks') outlooks aren't worsening yet," Schwartz said.

The Canadian economy exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter, with GDP expanding at an annualized rate of 1%. Investors also weighed U.S. inflation data that kept a midyear interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve on the table.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, contributed to the rally. It gained 1% as gold XAU= and copper HGc1 prices rose.

