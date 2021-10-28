CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches biggest gain in 5-months on upbeat earnings

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Thursday as corporate earnings boosted the shares of energy and technology stocks, with the index rebounding after two days of declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 242.54 points, or 1.16%, at 21,197.53, its biggest gain since June 1.

The index lost ground on Tuesday and Wednesday after notching on Monday a record closing high of 21,284.84.

"The biggest driver of the move today has been the strong results from Suncor and Shopify," said Bryden Teich, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management.

Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc SHOP.TO reported a 46% rise in quarterly revenue as consumer spending "normalizes" after a year of a pandemic-fueled online shopping frenzy. Its shares ended up 7%.

Shares of Canada's No. 2 oil and gas major Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO jumped 13.4% after the company doubled its dividend. A rebound in crude prices from pandemic-driven lows helped it post a third-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss.

The energy sector rose 4.6% to the highest level since April 2019, while the technology group added 3.1%.

Canada's GDP report for August is due on Friday, which could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada signaled it could hike interest rates as soon as April 2022 and said inflation would stay above target through much of next year, due to higher energy prices and supply bottlenecks.

