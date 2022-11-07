CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches 7-week high as tech and industrials climb

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to its highest closing level in seven weeks, led by the technology and industrial sectors, as recent strength in corporate earnings helped offset investor worries about an uncertain economic outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 96.10 points, or 0.5%, at 19,545.91, its highest closing level since Sept. 19.

Wall Street also ended higher as investors focused on Tuesday's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

"The earnings from North American companies have been very good despite a crazy macro-economic environment," said Barry Schwartz, a portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services. "The earnings have held up. That's why the stock market hasn't really plummeted."

The TSX has fallen 7.9% since the beginning of 2022 but that is much less than some other major global benchmarks due in part to its heavy weighting in energy shares.

Higher oil prices have bolstered the earnings of energy companies this year.

The energy group rose 0.3% on Monday, while technology added 1.3% and industrials ended nearly 1% higher.

Among individual names, Summit Industrial Income REITSMU_u.TO jumped 25.5% after Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, and Canada's Dream Industrial REIT DIR_u.TO said they were buying the company.

Mining company SilverCrest Metals SIL.TO climbed 12.4% after announcing it had reached a commercial production milestone at its Las Chispas mine.

But industrial equipment marketplace Ritchie Bros Auctioneers IncRBA.TO was a drag. Its shares tumbled 17.7% after the company said it would buy U.S.-based IAA Inc IAA.N in a cash-and-stock deal.

Cronos GroupCRON.TO shares ended 10.1% lower after the weed company reported a bigger-than-expected loss, hit by a weakening Canadian dollar and lower cannabis flower sales in Canada.

