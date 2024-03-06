CANADA STOCKS-TSX nears two-year high as miners gain; BoC holds rates

By Purvi Agarwal

March 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, boosted by miners while investors digested the Bank of Canada's decision to leave its interest rates unchanged, with the focus now shifting to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

At 10:26 a.m. ET (1526 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 103.81 points, or 0.48%, at 21,629.74, notching its highest in nearly two years.

The Bank of Canada left its key overnight rate steady at 5% at its latest meeting and said it was still too early to consider a cut, given the persistence of underlying inflation.

Governor Tiff Macklem said more time was needed to ensure inflation fell towards the central bank's 2% target.

Latest data, however, showed that Canada's annual inflation rate slowed significantly more than expected in January.

"The expectations were unanimous. I don't think there were analysts out there who said the BoC would blow people away and cut rates right now," said Daniel Nowlan, managing director and vice chairman of Equity Capital Markets Group at the National Bank of Canada.

"Today isn't really about the decision; it's about the outlook for April and June," he added.

On the TSX, the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which houses Canadian miners, gained 1.1% after spot gold prices XAU= hit a record high and copper climbed on a weaker dollar. GOL/MET/L

Rate-sensitive technology stocks .SPTTTK climbed 0.5%, led by a 1.8% advance in Softchoice SFTC.TO after the software solutions provider beat fourth-quarter profit estimates.

Healthcare .GSPTTHC was the only outlier with a 0.9% decline.

Across the border, Powell's two-day congressional testimony before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee commenced at 10 a.m. ET.

Investors will closely monitor the policymaker's comments, which will set the tone for interest rate cut expectations in the year.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

