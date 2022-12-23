CANADA STOCKS-TSX muted heading into Christmas weekend, energy stocks provide support

By Shashwat Chauhan

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted heading into the Christmas weekend on Friday, with investors digesting U.S. economic data that offered evidence of cooling inflation.

At 10:04 a.m. ET (1504 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 7.73 points, or 0.04%, at 19,341.93, on track to decline for the third straight week.

"Economic slowdown is the major trend that is moving developed world markets in the last few months," said Brian Madden, chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel in Toronto.

Commodity-fueled gains earlier in the year have helped the benchmark index outperform the U.S. S&P 500 index .SPX so far this year, losing 8.9% versus a 20.2% drop in the U.S. benchmark.

Meanwhile, data showed the Canadian economy grew by 0.1% in October versus September, meeting expectations, with another 0.1% increase in GDP seen likely in November.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

