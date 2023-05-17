CANADA STOCKS-TSX muted at the open; Gibson Energy shines

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was flat at the open on Wednesday, while Gibson Energy was set for its best day in over a year after multiple brokerages turned bullish on the oil refining firm after it reported a strong annual outlook.

At 9:39 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 0.07% at 20,227.07 points according to TMX Group website.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

