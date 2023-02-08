US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX muted at the open ahead of Bank of Canada minutes

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 08, 2023 — 09:46 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted at the open on Wednesday as losses in financial shares capped gains in energy stocks, while investors awaited minutes from the Bank of Canada's January policy meeting.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 0.19% at 20,763.64.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.