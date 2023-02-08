CANADA STOCKS-TSX muted at the open ahead of Bank of Canada minutes

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted at the open on Wednesday as losses in financial shares capped gains in energy stocks, while investors awaited minutes from the Bank of Canada's January policy meeting.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 0.19% at 20,763.64.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)

