CANADA STOCKS-TSX muted at open; materials stocks cap declines

March 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was subdued at the market open on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. economic data and the Bank of Canada's monetary policy decision this week, while gains in materials stocks limited declines.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 2.39 points, or 0.01%, at 21,549.96.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

