CANADA STOCKS-TSX muted at open; CPI eases more-than-expected

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted at open on Tuesday as data showed the annual inflation rate in October cooled more-than-expected, fuelling bets that the Bank of Canada's interest rates had peaked.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 5.39 points, or 0.03%, at 20,241.08.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

