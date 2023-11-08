CANADA STOCKS-TSX muted at open, consumer staples offset materials losses

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Wednesday, as subdued prices of most metals weighed on the materials index, while gains in the consumer staples index offset losses.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was unchanged at 19576.14.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

