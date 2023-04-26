CANADA STOCKS-TSX muted at open as industrials drag; Teck Resources jumps

April 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was subdued at market open on Wednesday, with gains in technology stocks offset by losses in industrials, while shares of Teck Resources zoomed on withdrawing its separation proposal.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 11.57 points, or 0.06%, at 20,451.44.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

