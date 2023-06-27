News & Insights

US Markets
BN

CANADA STOCKS-TSX muted as tech gains offset by energy declines

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

June 27, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By Shashwat Chauhan

June 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was flat on Tuesday as weakness in energy stocks countered gains in technology, while an in-line inflation reading did little to sway bets of an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada (BoC) next month.

Official data from Statistics Canada showed annual inflation rate slowed to 3.4% in May, driven by a drop in gasoline prices.

"While the softer-than-expected core prints are a bit of good news, every inflation metric remains far above the 2% target," Benjamin Reitzes, managing director, Canadian rates & macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note.

"BoC policymakers won't breathe a huge sigh of relief after this report as core inflation remains sticky and has yet to show signs of a durable slowdown."

Rate-sensitive real estate stocks .GSPTTRE gained 0.6%.

Oil prices slipped ahead of data shedding light on U.S. appetite for fuel during the summer driving season, dragging the energy sector .SPTTEN down 0.9%.

The TSX is on track to post a quarterly decline, following two straight quarters of gains, on concerns over a global economic slowdown and elevated interest rates.

The reinsurance arm of investment firm Brookfield BN.TOoffered to buy U.S. annuities provider American Equity Investment Life Holding AEL.N in a deal worth nearly $4.3 billion. Brookfield's shares rose 0.8%.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BN
AEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.