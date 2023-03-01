US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX muted as financials fall, materials gain on China optimism

March 01, 2023 — 09:40 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index oscillated between gains and losses at open on Wednesday as financials fell on disappointing earnings from top banks that offset gains in mining stocks, following a rebound in manufacturing activity in China.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (14:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 6.87 points, or 0.03%, at 20,228.06.

